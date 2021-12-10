DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $27.10 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

Shares of HCA opened at $241.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

