DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.31 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of First Solar worth $28,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Solar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

