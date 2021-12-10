DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.83 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.55% of Maximus worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.59 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.33 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.