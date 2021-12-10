DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $29,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

