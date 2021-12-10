DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.68 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $342.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $344.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

