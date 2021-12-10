DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $31.20 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 379.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 54.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

