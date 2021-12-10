DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $40.25 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of TELUS worth $40,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TELUS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,675,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,461,000 after acquiring an additional 286,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after buying an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

