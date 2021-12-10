DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $40.63 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,322 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.