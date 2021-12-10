DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $41.24 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of NIO worth $41,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in NIO by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

