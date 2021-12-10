DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $41.93 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.57. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $361.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.