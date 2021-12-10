DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $43.46 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $43,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $371.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.55 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

