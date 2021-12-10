DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 379.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $132.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

