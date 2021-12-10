DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Hologic worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.19 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.