DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of First Solar worth $28,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Solar by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First Solar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

