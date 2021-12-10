DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $355.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $361.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

