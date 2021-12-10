DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,415,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 53.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

