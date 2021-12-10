DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 527,641 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 2,705.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,141 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of UiPath worth $28,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.09.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

