DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Hershey worth $49,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

HSY stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average of $176.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

