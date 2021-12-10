DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $30,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Henry Schein by 64.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 953,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,743,000 after buying an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 11.6% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

