DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Republic Services worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Republic Services by 47.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 97,610 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

