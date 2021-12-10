DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,842 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.55% of Maximus worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $510,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

