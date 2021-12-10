DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $467.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.93. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

