DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $43,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

ILMN stock opened at $371.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.55 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.51 and a 200 day moving average of $437.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.