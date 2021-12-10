DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,415,191 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,415,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of -188.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.