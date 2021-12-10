DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 35,000 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.51% of Novanta worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.58 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

