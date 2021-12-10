DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 53,803 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of PTC worth $25,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth $57,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

PTC stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

