DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 54,056 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.22. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.68.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

