Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:DEX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.14.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
