Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:DEX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

