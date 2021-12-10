Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

