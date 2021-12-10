Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $15.50.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
