Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.37

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 9,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

