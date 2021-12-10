Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill Sells 9,000 Shares

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. 28,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.