Dennis C. Cameron Sells 929 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.42. 8,014,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,777,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

