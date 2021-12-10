DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.65

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 38542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

