Dentacoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Dentacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $322,287.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dentacoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

Dentacoin Coin Profile

DCN is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,899,848,965,678 coins and its circulating supply is 568,105,296,887 coins. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dentacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.