DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 39,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 953,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

DMTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

The company has a market cap of $527.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock worth $148,524. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

