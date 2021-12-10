Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,321 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.39. 10,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,529. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

