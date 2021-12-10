Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. 22,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,464. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

