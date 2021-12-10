Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.53. 224,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,698,428. The stock has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

