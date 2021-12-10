Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 301.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.22. 820,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,136,492. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $755.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

