Destination Wealth Management Has $5.73 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 56,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.02. 11,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,373. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.