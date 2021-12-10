Destination Wealth Management Purchases 1,149 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $152.00. 193,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The company has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

