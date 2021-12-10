Destination Wealth Management Sells 6,291 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $57,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.01. 11,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

