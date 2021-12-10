Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $31.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

