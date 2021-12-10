Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.99) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.55 ($9.61) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.15 ($8.03).

LHA stock opened at €6.08 ($6.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($14.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

