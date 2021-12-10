Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.21 ($74.39).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €53.51 ($60.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.66. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

