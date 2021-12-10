Devery Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Devery has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $138,485.08 and approximately $7,274.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

