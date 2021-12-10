Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 342,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVN stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

