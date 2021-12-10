DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $692.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $687.60 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $560.15 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.75 and a 200-day moving average of $510.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock worth $16,914,846 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.