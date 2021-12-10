DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,340 shares of company stock worth $16,914,846. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.75 and its 200 day moving average is $510.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

