Dfyn Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 65,601,610 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

